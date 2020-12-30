Twilight: Creator & Author Originally Wanted Superman & The Witcher Star, Henry Cavill, to Play Edward Cullin

Stephenie Meyer’s “Midnight Sun,” the long-anticipated retelling of “Twilight” from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective, rather than Bella Swan’s, sold more than 1 million copies in its first week out. That number includes presales and all formats: print, e-books and audio. This is evidence that the franchise continues to have a huge readership and fan base. As the book is told from Edward’s perspective, which we now all envision Robert Pattinson as the character after he played him in the movies, it’s interesting to note that Pattinson wasn’t Stephenie Meyer’s first choice to play the part.

Via Teen Vogue, Meyer said, “Indisputably the most difficult character to cast, Edward is also the one that I’m most passionately decided upon,” Meyer wrote at the time. “The only actor I’ve ever seen who I think could come close to pulling off Edward Cullen is…. (drumroll)…. Henry Cavill.”

Fans listed who they wanted for the role of Edward before the movies ever became a reality. Both Pattinson and Cavill made those lists. Ultimately, Meyer was happy with the choice. “I am ecstatic with Summit’s choice for Edward. There are very few actors who can look both dangerous and beautiful at the same time, and even fewer who I can picture in my head as Edward. Robert Pattinson is going to be amazing,” she announced when news of Robert’s casting were first confirmed.

With the new book, is it possible that more books are coming? The answer is yes! But, will there be a new second book in the retelling? Maybe, but don’t expect it to be Edward-centric. There are other characters in the saga, after all. At Books-A-Million’s virtual live event with the author, Meyer shared with fans what she knows for now.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new,” she said. “For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”

What do you think about the possibility of two more books? How do you think Cavill would have been as Edward? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: USA Today