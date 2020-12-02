Vikings: The Final 10 Episodes will Air on Amazon Prime Video Before Arriving on History Channel

The final 10 episodes of Michael Hirst’s historical drama Vikings is moving from History to Amazon Prime Video for its first window, according to Deadline. Amazon struck a deal to have the exclusive first run of the second half of Viking’s final season. The good news is that all 10 episodes will be released simultaneously on December 30, 2020 in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland.

A+E Networks channel, History, is moving out of returnable scripted series and focusing on limited miniseries. All previous episodes have first aired on History in a weekly format. This will be a first for Vikings.

Netflix is in production with its Vikings spinoff Vikings: Valhalla, which is currently in production in Ireland. This makes Amazon’s bid at airing the final episodes even more interesting, as this now means that the franchise will be spread over three separate places.

The first 10 episodes of Vikings‘ Season 6 aired between December 2019-February 2020.

Created and written by Michael Hirst, the drama is a family saga that tells the tales of the lives and epic adventures of the Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.

The original description of Vikings was:

Viking Ragnar Lothbrok is a young farmer and family man who is frustrated by the policies of Earl Haraldson, his local chieftain who sends his Viking raiders east to the Baltic states and Russia, whose residents are as poor as the Norsemen. Ragnar wants to head west, across the ocean, to discover new civilizations. With assistance from his friend Floki, Ragnar builds a faster, sleeker fleet of boats to help him make it to the Western world. Through the years Ragnar, who claims to be a direct descendant of the god Odin, continues to struggle with Earl until the two face each other in a final battle for supremacy. Following that, Ragnar goes on a search for new lands to conquer.

The show is doing things the right way, unlike The Walking Dead, in announcing it’s final season and not overstaying its welcome. The show is an excellent production and we highly suggest it if you aren’t watching!

Source: Deadline