Visit Inside The Real Life Dutton Ranch From ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone Season 3 has come to a close with a dramatic cliffhanger. But don’t worry, we’ve got a little dose of the Dutton Ranch to hold you over a bit. The ranch is a real working ranch located in Western Montana called Chief Joseph Ranch. We’ve got some images and video of the actual ranch, which is near identical to the one you see on television.

Season 4 filming has begun and some of the locations are going to be new this year. However, some things will remain the same.

The ranch is located in the state of Montana. The real-life Dutton Ranch is actually called the Chief Joseph Ranch, located in Darby, Montana. You can rent a cabin on the property when the show isn’t filming.

Here’s a video on the exterior of the property and then some images of its inside.