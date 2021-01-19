Walker: Reminder That It Airs Thursday!

We just wanted to take a moment to make a public service announcement about Walker. Here’s a reminder that it airs Thursday! Walker is a reimagining of the old Walker, Texas Ranger show that starred Chuck Norris. Here is the CW’s synopsis of the show.

WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. Walker will attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, August (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate changes with the rest of the family. His ADA brother, William “Liam” (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) returned home from New York and stepped in during Walker’s absence, making it all the more difficult for Walker to resume his place in the family. The perceptive matriarch of the Walker clan, Abeline (Molly Hagan, “Herman’s Head”) doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind to keep everyone in line and their traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”) isn’t much for long winded, sentimental prattling, but voices his opinion when it counts most. At work, Walker’s former colleague, Larry James, is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”) and both men need time to adjust to their new dynamic. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”). She knows there’s a lot at stake for her in this new job and is quick to school Walker on curbing his maverick ways. Walker’s not Micki’s only distraction, as her relationship with an old friend, Trey (played by Jeff Pierre, “Once Upon a Time”) becomes more serious. The series closely follows Walker as he tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death.

This is the first television show role that Jared Padalecki has taken since Supernatural has ended.

Walker airs this Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT