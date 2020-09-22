The Walking Dead: The Next 6 Episodes Won’t Feature Daryl, Carol, and Others in 2021

The Walking Dead made a lot of news two weeks ago with its announcement that Season 11 would be the end of the show. Along with all of the news, we learned that we will have six more episodes to Season 10, which will air in early 2021. Then, we will have a mega-Season 11 with 24 episodes (16 is the normal season).

However, other than guessing based off of the source material, we aren’t really sure what these additional episodes will look like. Well, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, let some details slip during an interview last week.

On last Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lauren Cohan appeared to discuss the Season 10 Finale and the final season of The Walking Dead. The details she shared confirmed a lot of our suspicions on how the extra six episodes of Season 10 would happen and what filming of Season 11 will look like.

Whether she was supposed to say or not, Cohan let it slip that the six episodes airing in 2021 will show us what was going on in Maggie’s side of the world leading up to her returning to help her old group, providing backstory and context to her arrival.

We’ve also confirmed through a separate source that the six episodes will completely focus on the introduction of the Commonwealth, the community where Maggie left for. These episodes will explore Maggie’s journey to the community in the period of the time jump and her rise to prominence there. There will be some reference back to our survivors but theses six episodes will focus on the development of new characters, so when the time comes in 2021 for Season 11, Maggie’s return will come with the knowledge of her backstory.

Although the current plan is to not have any current characters on the show, other than Maggie appear, there still may be some small appearances, such as Carol (Melissa McBride) appearing through the interaction of writing letters back and forth with Maggie to move the story along.

This all sounds exciting, as the Commonwealth is such a key component of the final chapter of The Walking Dead. Having a greater knowledge and understanding of Maggie’s community and where are survivors may be heading post-Season 10 Finale is key to the greater future of The Walking Dead Universe.

Watch the interviews below. Live with Kelly and Ryan has them broken up into segments. Let us know your thoughts below in the comments below about not seeing some of our favorite characters when The Walking Dead returns in 2021.