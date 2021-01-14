Wandavision: Awesome New Clip to Prepare You for the Show’s Arrival Tomorrow!

For those of you who’ve been counting the days, WandaVision arrives tomorrow! In fact, if it is anything like the Mandalorian it will probably be available right at 12:00! People have been waiting for this one for a long time. The MCU is massive and incredibly popular. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten any MCU content. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has prevented any films from coming out. This means that the Black Widow has been delayed countless times. If you’re eager for a look at the upcoming MCU show you should check out this Wandavision clip!

The clip is actually pretty hilarious. In it, we find Wanda and Vision in separate beds. A noise startles the Scarlet Witch and she bolts awake. She uses her powers to flicker a lamp on and off, which wakes Vision up. After telling her there’s nothing to be afraid of he bolts back under the covers to hide, which is where the clip ends. The best part about this clip? It’s in black and white and is obviously modelled after the old style sitcoms. It even includes a laugh track, which is just absolutely incredible. The exact nature of this show and the different styles of shows still has not been revealed, but it sure has been fun to theorize about it.

WandaVision is the first of several MCU shows that are going to air on Disney+ this year. WandaVision stars Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Both are reprising their respective roles from the Avengers films. WandaVision will premier on Friday January 15th, 2020 exclusively on Disney+ It will be followed later by several other shows including Falcon & Winter Solider, Loki, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Are you excited for WandaVision to premiere? Or are you looking forward to one of the other MCU shows instead? Maybe you don’t care at all and are just still waiting for Black Widow instead. Either way, 2021 should be a big year for Marvel fans.