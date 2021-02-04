WandaVision Creator On Cut Ideas

Wandavision has been around for a few weeks now and has us terrified, confused and a little intrigued. Yes, consider my curiosity piqued but I’m also eager for answers! WandaVision has proven to be one of the more odd additions into the MCU. The only thing even close that we can potentially compare it to is maybe Doctor Strange. That’s because both characters dabble in different kinds of magic. Even so, the show’s initial lukewarm reception has been improving since the fourth episode aired. WandaVision has a ton of crazy ideas but it sounds like not all of them made it in. We have what Jac Schaeffer had to say on Wandvision creator cut ideas.

“There were definitely things that I liked. There wasn’t anything that I was like, ‘I’m gonna walk off this project because you won’t do this’ — like nothing was ever like that intense. There are certain things that I wish we had tried, but I do think all of those things that fall into that category are things that fell by the wayside in an effort to strengthen a cohesive story. The series itself is such an enormous swing. So, whatever weirder (things) that I wanted to do — I think we sort of nailed it with being an odd duck”

So, even though there are things that he had to remove for unknown reasons it sounds like it might have been for the better. If it was to help the cohesiveness of the story can we really blame him? I don’t think so, I’m sure he did his best! The show is wacky enough so I’m sure whatever was cut was not that important.

WandaVision has been a heck of a ride so far and it still has five episodes to go.

You can catch WandaVision every Friday on Disney+