“WandaVision” Review “Episode 1 & 2”

Holy moly ravioli. I didn’t really have any expectations for WandaVision going into it, but I’m still pleasantly surprised. In a strange way though. I can’t quite make up my mind on the show, it’s strange and also very meta but somehow manages to pull you in. The episode is obviously meant to introduce you to this strange new world. Not too many questions are answered, seeing as to how we’re only two episodes in. Watching Wanda and Vision’s shenanigans is a delight, and Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are as amazing as ever. When they advertised it as a sitcom, they weren’t kidding.

The entire premise of the show is simple enough. Wanda and Vision live in a black and white world. They’ve just been married and are moving to a new town to begin their life together. They have to hide Wanda’s powers and the fact that Vision is mostly a machine. These two episodes so far follow the lead characters as they try to blend in with their neighbors. Why is this so strange, you may be asking? Well, there is the small matter that Vision died the last time he was on screen. The last time I checked the MCU wasn’t in black & white or set several decades behind, either.

This show channels early sitcoms with its on the nose humor and cheesy gags, but it’s fun enough that you can forgive it. Each episode perfectly channels the era it’s trying to copy. The first episode is the 40’s, the second the 50’s and we have to assume it will keep going on like that. I did genuinely laugh a few times, and it’s fun to see a side of Vision and Wanda we’ve never got to experience in the films.

There are only hints as to the true nature behind what is going on. We have to assume Wanda is not handling Vision’s death very well, on account of the whole weird reality thing. Though I can’t explain the strange commercials that feature in the episodes it’s clear the world as a whole is related to Wanda’s powers. It’s entirely possible she was unable to accept Vision’s death and created this world where he could be alive. Whenever something in the world doesn’t match up with what she wants she simply remakes it. There’s only so long this can go on for though.

What’s more distressing is some of the neighbors’ reactions at times. Some of them seem like they’re almost there against their will. Sometimes, the masks drop momentarily and the show takes on a more chilling atmosphere.

This is only WandaVision episodes 1 & 2 but they were interesting enough to pull us in at least. The performances are wonderful, the gags are genuinely funny and there are enough easter eggs to please Marvel fans without detracting from the actual experience. How will this affect the MCU in the long run? That we’ll just have to wait and see. Thanks for tuning in to our WandaVision episode 1 & 2 reviews and feel free to check out our recaps, as well!