WandaVision’s fourth episode is a couple of days away. So far the show has had mixed success with wowing audiences thus far. Some people, I suspect, were just not expecting the show to go full sitcom. Sure, we’d seen it in previews but it’s another matter entirely to witness it first hand. Where are the superheroes? Where are the big battles? They’re coming, I bet, and when they do WandaVision could be the best MCU show so far! Get it… because it’s the only one? Either way, I digress! We’ve been given an early look at the next episode with this WandaVision episode 4 preview. I’ll provide it below.

Nothing can prepare you for what's next 💥 An all-new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZjF2DqzZYY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 27, 2021

The fans who have had their doubts so far might finally be in for what they wanted all along. Of course, very little footage is shown, but it does seem like the sitcom era of WandaVision might finally be at an end. Take all this with a grain of salt, of course, I don’t know what will actually happen. It’s just wishful thinking and theories based on the footage above.

It looks to me as though the military may very well be ready to breach Westview. Beyond that, it’s hard to make any definitive conclusions. With so few episodes left in the series, it probably is time to start giving out some answers to all the questions fans have had. Has Wanda done this herself or is someone doing it to her, as was hinted previously? We’ll know soon enough!

One thing is for sure though, the scape of the MCU will certainly change. We’ve already been told that WandaVision will provide some clues to Wanda’s role in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. Even less is known about that movie than the rest of the WandaVision series, though.

You can catch WandaVision every Friday on Disney+!