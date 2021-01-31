“WandaVision” Review: ‘We Interrupt This Program’

This is an episode that feels like it needed to happen but was ultimately dull. I think that speaks more to a problem with comic book adaptations as a whole, as opposed to a problem with WandaVision. The problem with comic book movies and shows is that fans almost always figure out what is coming next, so it relies mostly on execution. Thankfully, WandaVision is executing its plot brilliantly and doing what it wants. It’s telling the story it wants, how it wants. This is ultimately a good thing as we find out who is behind the strangeness in Westview. The real question now is what comes next for WandaVision and do we return to the sitcom format? Thanks for checking out our WandaVision review for the fourth episode of the season: We Interrupt This Program.

We Interrupt This Program acts not only as a recap for the season thus far but is also the first tangible progress in the plot thus far. Except for a few minor hints, the first few episodes sprinkled in this is the first time we’ve been blatantly told what’s going on. We also get some background on Monica Rambeau when we see what happened when people returned from the blip. That was one of the coolest sequences of the whole episode, to be honest. It’s also nice to finally be tying together different parts of the MCU together as well and seeing both Agent Woo and Darcy was definitely nice.

The biggest reveal of this episode though, and I use reveal loosely, is that Wanda is the one doing all this. Thankfully this is going to mark a huge shift in the episodes, it seems. We already knew that though, especially with how similar to House of M this has been so far. It’s obvious Wanda is immensely traumatized and if there’s one thing I can’t figure out is how they’re going to convince her to stop.

Wanda’s obviously incredibly powerful, she’s reshaped reality for freak’s sakes. They’re going to need to bring in another Avenger to take her down or something.

The last thing I want to mention is Vision. Even the people outside of Westview are confused and believe Vision to be dead. Whether Wanda has really reanimated him or not is up for debate, but I think in the main reality he must be dead. That momentary shot of his corpse was frankly terrifying. This leads to so many more questions, too. Are her twins real? What happens to them if she leaves Westview?

I guess we’ll start learning more as early as next week. Thanks for tuning in on our WandaVision review for We Interrupt This Program.