WandaVision: Leaked Set Photo May Confirm the Return of Major Character in the MCU… From X-Men?

2020 has set Marvel back in a big way, as we closely approach the end of the year without any new content from the studio. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was set to be released this year, along with the movie, Black Widow, but both have been delayed due to the pandemic. Marvel’s Wandavision, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, is next up for MCU fans!

The arrival of WandaVision next month means that the promotion of the series has begun! It also means that details are slowly leaking out, including the possible appearance of a major character from the past…

Filming a farm scene pic.twitter.com/8j8tP5Ahdn — CarlosVision 🎩🎄 (scooper era) (@WANDALORIANO) December 29, 2020

A leaked set photo has now hinted that Evan Peters may be the first X-Men character to cross over into the MCU. It appears to be Peters sporting the same hairdo as the Peter Maximoff. Peter Maximoff is also known as Quicksilver. In the MCU, the character was played by a different actor in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. However, rumors appear to be confirmed that Peters will arrive in the MCU and take over the roll full-time.

EW recently released seven brand new images from WandaVision, each set in the black-and-white sitcom world of the series. What we anticipate is that this show will go chronologically through time and television, so naturally, the show would begin in the 50’s/60’s and progress from there. This is likely why this first batch of promotional images are all black-and-white.

According to EW, it was Feige who came up with the idea to take Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two fan favorites from the Avengers movies — and set them in a strange fantasy world of suburban bliss. The exec is a self-professed sitcom nerd who grew up on Nick at Nite and has made a habit of watching MeTV reruns before starting his workday.

“I would get ready for the day and watch some old sitcom because I couldn’t take the news anymore,” he admits. “Getting ready to go to set over the last few years, I kept thinking of how influential these programs were on our society and on myself, and how certainly I was using it as an escape from reality where things could be tied up in a nice bow in 30 minutes.”

