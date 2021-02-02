WandaVision: Mid-Season Trailer Teases More Madness and Will Visually Blow Your Mind!

We’re now halfway through Marvel’s WandaVision. Initially, fans had mixed reactions to the show but after episode four, Marvel fans are going crazy! There’s now a new trailer that teases fans for the back half of the series and it looks absolutely amazing!

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD

In last week’s episode, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) are trying to crack the mystery of exactly what’s going on in the town of Westview. Inside Westview, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living their lives, but things appear to be slowly falling apart.

There are three key takeaways from the trailer.

First, it appears that Vision has become aware of his surroundings and appears to be trying to leave the energy field that Wanda created around Westview.

Second, it appears that Wanda and Vision are about to engage in some sort of confrontation in their living room, both hovering off the ground.

Finally, Wanda is talking to the camera (so is she talking intentionally to the outside world?). “It’s probably just a case of the Mondays,” Wanda says.

Where will these final episodes take us? Will they lead into the arrival of some other great characters, such as Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)?

Let us know your thoughts after watching the trailer!