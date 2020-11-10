Wandavision: New Images Released as Show Arrives in December

2020 has set Marvel back in a big way, as we closely approach the end of the year without any new content from the studio. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was set to be released this year, along with the movie, Black Widow, but both have been delayed due to the pandemic. The last hope for Marvel is Wandavision, which is set to premiere on Disney+ at some point this winter, likely in December.

The arrival of WandaVision next month means that the promotion of the series has begun!

EW released seven brand new images from WandaVision, each set in the black-and-white sitcom world of the series. What we anticipate is that this show will go chronologically through time and television, so naturally, the show would begin in the 50’s/60’s and progress from there. This is likely why this first batch of promotional images are all black-and-white.

According to EW, tt was Feige who came up with the idea to take Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two fan favorites from the Avengers movies — and set them in a strange fantasy world of suburban bliss. The exec is a self-professed sitcom nerd who grew up on Nick at Nite and has made a habit of watching MeTV reruns before starting his workday.

“I would get ready for the day and watch some old sitcom because I couldn’t take the news anymore,” he admits. “Getting ready to go to set over the last few years, I kept thinking of how influential these programs were on our society and on myself, and how certainly I was using it as an escape from reality where things could be tied up in a nice bow in 30 minutes.”

Take a look at the images below and let us know your thoughts! Are you excited about this new Marvel show? We are!