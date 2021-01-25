WandaVision: Ratings Falling Quickly on Rotten Tomatoes, Are People Really Enjoying It?

WandaVision seems to be one of those shows that people either love or hate. After the success of Disney+’s first venture into scripted entertainment with The Mandalorian, fans were sure that WandaVision was bound to be a hit. However, there has been a mixed reaction of fans either not enjoying the show… at all… or die-hard Marvel fans loving the show and signaling that the slow build up is exactly what comic book lovers should appreciate, as the show will set up Phase 4 of the MCU.

The first two episodes of WandaVision scored a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. These ratings would rank it the highest rated Marvel show or film in the MCU. However, those ratings have slowly dropped. WandaVision is now at 94%. Yet these ratings are from critics. The fan score only sits at 79%. And let’s face it, that’s like a C+ from your science teacher. Is that really satisfactory?

After seeing the first three episodes, Marvel may have been better off dropping the first three together instead of just the first two. Episode 3 definitely builds up the excitement and gives viewers a glimpse as to what may be happening to Wanda. Episode 4 appears to be the payoff episode, where we’ll learn what is really going on.

WandaVision is the first of several MCU shows that are going to air on Disney+ this year. WandaVision stars Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Both are reprising their respective roles from the Avengers films. WandaVision premiered on Friday January 15th, 2020 exclusively on Disney+ It will be followed later by several other shows including Falcon & Winter Solider, Loki, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Check out our review of episode 3 of WandaVision and let us know what you think of the show in the comments below!

Be sure to Follow us on Instagram @llamacrooked. Everyone who follows us in the month of January will be entered to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card! One lucky follower will be chosen on February 1, 2021! All you have to do is click that follow button!