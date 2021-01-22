“WandaVision” Recap: ‘Episode 3’

Thanks for checking out our WandaVision Recap, and today we’re checking out episode 3!

Just like the previous episodes, we get an awesome sitcom-style opening, this one styled after a 70’s sitcom to fit the new era the show is going for.

When the episode starts we find Wanda being examined by a doctor who confirms she is pregnant. Wanda is approximately four months pregnant, despite the fact it happened overnight. Vision is understandably concerned. After the exam Vision escorts the doctor out and asks him to keep the pregnancy a secret. Vision’s neighbor Herb starts cutting through concrete. When Vision returns inside Wanda’s pregnancy has progressed further.

Wanda and Vision decide to start preparing the baby’s room. While they’re doing so the baby kicks and Wanda accidentally uses her powers to bring butterflies to life. Wanda’s pregnancy has proceeded to approximately six months and they discuss baby names. Based on Vision’s calculations the baby will be born within three days.

We find Vision practicing changing diapers in a doll while Wanda begins experiencing Braxton hicks contractions. Due to this, the lovers practice their breathing, and Wanda’s powers go haywire again. Wanda grows increasingly concerned about what will happen when she really goes into labor. This leads to a discussion of how often they’ve almost been figured out, which leads to Vision telling Wanda something is wrong here. Then the world seems to reset and the same scene plays out with Vision telling Wanda how excited he is for the baby instead.

Then the real contractions start and it is on. Wanda’s water breaks and we flip to a weird commercial. This time it’s for Hydra soak.

Wanda’s powers caused an interior rainstorm so she uses her powers to clean it up. Vision goes to try and catch up to the doctor, leaving Wanda alone. A strange noise brings her to investigate the baby’s room but the doorbell rings. She pulls on a large coat and greets Geraldine. She’s going by Foxy now apparently and needs a bucket since all her pipes broke. While fetching it contractions cause Wanda’s coat to keep changing.

Wanda is having trouble getting rid of Foxy and a stork is walking around Wanda’s house. Even her powers can’t seem to get rid of it. Wanda says the noises are from an ice maker while Foxy tells her story. Foxy finds the nursery and Wanda can no longer hide her pregnancy. Vision catches the doctor and super speeds him back to the house.

Wanda begins giving birth and Foxy tries to help, but the house is going berserk. Vision arrives after the baby boy is born. They name him Tommy then Wanda starts screaming again. Twins! Another baby boy! Vision escorts the doctor out and it is implied he can’t escape the town.

The neighbors seem to be whispering about Wanda when he does. The neighbors ask about Geraldine. Inside Wanda starts discussing her twin brother who died in the event of Age of Ultron. This has a weird effect on Geraldine, who mentions that he was killed by Ultron. Before the neighbors can reveal anything they go back to their tasks. Inside Wanda confronts Foxy over her necklace and who she is. When Vision returns, Geraldine is missing.

The display shifts to widescreen as we seemingly move into the ’80s and Geraldine is literally shot out of wherever Wanda’s town is. There is a huge military presence outside.

