“WandaVision” Review: ‘Episode 3’

The mystery surrounding the strange suburban town Wanda and Vision have decided to grow home deepens as Wanda becomes pregnant. The first two episodes were peppered with clever hints throughout but this episode gives us our first solid look at what we’re actually looking at. It looks as though Wanda really has created her own little section of reality. Even more terrifying, however, is the idea that the town she’s calling home might have just been invaded instead. Several times throughout the episode there are hints that the residents are there against their will. Whatever’s caused Wanda to act like this must have been severe and I’m wondering if it is more than just Vision’s death. Here’s our WandaVision review for episode 3!

WandaVision toys with the idea of an 80’s sitcom this time and all the aesthetics are used to match. There isn’t a lot to say when it comes to the sitcom aspects of the episode because it’s exactly what you’d expect. There’s a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor that is genuinely funny. All of it seems to have a darker undertone, however, as we realize more and more that something just isn’t right. The longer the show goes on the more it seems as though these people are unwilling participants in the Scarlet Witch’s game. The fact that this episode was in color was also a nice touch. I like retro as much as the next guy but black & white media just isn’t my thing. That’s a personal touch though.

The way the show seems to be going through different eras is actually fascinating, and WandaVision impresses with how faithfully it captures each era. The way they shift over is always cool, from the world filling with color on the previous episode to the screen expanding to widescreen as we switch over to the ’90s.

By now it’s probably safe to say that S.W.O.R.D is involved in some capacity. I don’t know exactly what they want from Wanda, but Geraldine seems to have been a part of it. She knows things she shouldn’t and Wanda has shown she is not opposed to dealing with unwanted visitors.

It’s the last scene that’s really interesting, as we see a huge military installation set right outside what we assume is Wanda’s town. There’s a giant, shimmery forcefield surrounding it which must mean Wanda is keeping people out. This is a short season, so I expect things are going to move along at a brisk pace.

Thanks for tuning it to our WandaVision Review for episode 3, and we’ll catch you all next week I’m sure. Until then why don’t you tell us what you thought of WandaVision episode 3? Did you like it? Hate it? What are your theories?