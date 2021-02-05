WandaVision: HOLY COW! THE MCU JUST BROUGHT IN [SPOILERS]

Did you guys watch WandaVision? Please tell me you watched WandaVision. You need to have watched WandaVision, because I am not kidding the episode was insane. All on its own the episode was balls to the wall nuts and the last moments were the craziest moments of the entire series thus far. It brings to mind certain interviews in which Elizabeth Olsen mentioned a crazy cameo.

Could this be the cameo she was talking about? If it’s not that would mean someone even crazier is about to make their debut, I’d also like to give kudos to Disney for managing to keep this a secret as having it leaked would have been a shame. This is your final chance to turn back before I start discussing exactly what happened in this episode. Seriously, last warning, because the MCU just brought in [SPOILERS]!

Okay, now that we’ve gotten rid of the people who don’t know can we discuss the last few moments of WandaVision? The implications are astronomical. I honestly can’t believe we just witnessed that at all. Guys, do you realize that WandaVision just introduced Quicksilver back into the MCU? And it wasn’t even the MCU version of Quicksilver! This is the Evan Peters version of Quicksilver from the X-Men film franchise! That’s wild!

Does this mean the two franchises are finally converging into one! Are we getting the long-awaited introduction of the X-Men characters that everyone has been waiting for! There have been so many rumors about Magneto making an appearance in WandaVision and with the X-men version of Quicksilver showing up it definitely gives the rumor more credibility. This could very well begin introducing mutants into the MCU. At this point, for the remainder of WandaVision’s season we can’t rule anything out at all, anything is possible!

WandaVision airs on Disney + every Friday!