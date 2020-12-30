Warner Bros. Reportedly Doesn’t Want Ray Fisher in any more DC Movies after Dispute

If the common word is ‘Justice’, Warner Bros is out for justice against former Justice League actor, Ray Fisher. Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, has made some very public allegations against Warner Bros and some involved with the film. Now, after an investigation, it appears that Warner Bros. is ready to move on from Fisher.

The studio has responded previously responded to claims regarding the conduct of several executives and an internal investigation after allegations were made by Fisher.

Fisher’s claimed that DC Films chief Walter Hamada attempted to play filmmakers off of one another to assuage the actor’s problems with the representation of his character, Cyborg. “After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” Fisher said. “I will not.”

Warner Bros publicly stated that Fisher had not cooperated with the investigation they launched because of his allegations.

Read the full response by a Warner Bros spokesperson:

In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of “Justice League.” The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters. Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever “throw anyone under the bus,” as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the “Justice League” production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.

While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.

There were reports that Fisher was in negotiations to return as Cyborg in the upcoming standalone The Flash film, but that now appears to be unlikely. This is certainly curious, as it would be difficult to believe that Warner Bros would want to deal with Fisher on another film.

Grace Randolph is reporting that she is hearing that, “WB doesn’t want to use Ray Fisher in any upcoming new #DCEU movies & today Fisher says he doesn’t want to be in them.”

I hear WB doesn’t want to use Ray Fisher in any upcoming new #DCEU movies & today Fisher says he doesn’t want to be in them. Really unfortunate, too bad completed investigation couldn’t heal wounds 😔 Even w/ reduced role in #JossticeLeague, Fisher is clearly a great Cyborg. pic.twitter.com/h3KzD7sMBe — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 30, 2020

Today, Fisher doubled down on his allegations against Hamada and Warner Bros. in the Tweet below.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

It sounds like Fisher’s version of Cyborg is done with Warner Bros. and the DCEU. What will they do with the character and will they find or a replacement or move forward without the character entirely?

