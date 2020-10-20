Watch: Freaky Deepfake Video Sees Chris Evans as The Boys’ Homelander

Season 2 of THE BOYS has arrived and it’s a hit! The show’s take on the superhero genre is fresh and over-the-top fun. It’s main antagonist, Homelander, is essentially an egotistical and evil Superman who wants to be loved but does nothing to garner it. Reddit user d4danger has taken this character and placed the face of one of our most beloved superheros in its place, Chris Evans. The results? An unbelievable deep fake that you’ll just have to see for yourself.

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.

Check out all of the excitement! Season One of THE BOYS was phenomenal. Season Two of THE BOYS is currently on Amazon Prime Video.

