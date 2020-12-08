Watch: Robert Downey Jr. And Don Cheadle Honor Chadwick Boseman at MTV Awards

The passing of Chadwick Boseman has left a gaping hole in the Marvel Universe and is a significant loss for a community already struggling with so many issues in diversity and equality. Boseman was able to embody so many iconic roles, such as Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown. Yet it is his fictional portrayal of the superhero, Black Panther, that brought him to the forefront and made him an instant hero in real life too.

Boseman’s co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who portray Iron Man and War Machine in the Avengers films with Boseman, honored Boseman with a moving tribute at this weekend’s MTV Awards.

“The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman,” Downey Jr. began. “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle continued. “And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people, in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its own emotional tribute video to the performer who, in its own words, “will always be our King.”

Boseman was the character of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, Boseman knew that Black Panther had the opportunity to become a role model for Black children across the globe, and he took on the role with great pride and ability.

Unbeknownst to the world, Boseman was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016.

Instead of bringing his battle to the public, he quietly fought the disease for four years and put others ahead of his own well-being and self-concern. This may be the single greatest thing he will be remembered for after Black Panther. A man, enduring cancer, served others through his talents and literally visited children fighting cancer to bring joy to their lives.

In the emotional tribute video below, Marvel has culled together BTS footage and EPK interviews with Black Panther co-stars, filmmaker Ryan Coogler, producer Nate Moore, and Marvel’s Kevin Feige as well as MCU stalwarts like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. This footage was recorded before anyone knew Boseman was sick, which makes the things they say have all the more greater weight.

Chadwick Boseman should be celebrated equally for his work on the screen and the example he lived out off of it.