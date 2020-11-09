Wedding Crashers: Vince Vaughn Confirms He’s in Talks for a Sequel

Wedding Crashers turns 15 years-old this year. And, the film has withstood time, as fans still love it and often quote some of the film’s greatest lines from its stars, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vaugn opened up about a sequel, “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” Vaughn tells ET’s Rachel Smith. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

“They were fun movies to make,” Vaughn reminisced about Wedding Crashers, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander. “It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

In the original film, Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the irrepressible duo, there are few better ways to drink for free and bed vulnerable women. So when Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary (Christopher Walken) announces the wedding of his daughter, the pair make it their mission to crash the high-profile event. But their game hits a bump in the road when John locks eyes with bridesmaid Claire (Rachel McAdams).

Wedding Crasher’s director, David Dobkin, previously explained to Collider why he, Wilson, and Vaughn kept turning Warner Bros. down for a Wedding Crashers 2:

“Everybody keeps hitting me up about a Wedding Crashers sequel. We don’t have a script that we’re there with yet. For many, many years every year I got offered to do the sequel, there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, ‘Why?’ Financially I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did (laughs). And Vince and Owen didn’t want to do it either.”

A few years ago, Dobkin hit upon an idea that made a Wedding Crashers sequel potentially worth doing, although he cautions it’s not quite there yet, “10 years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I’m like, ‘Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is.’ And as long as there’s a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie.”

Watch Dobkin's interview below!