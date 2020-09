The first episode of a new series that will air twice per week – What James Loves. We highlight two stories on Tuesdays and Thursdays that are uplifting, sometimes funny, and always positive. This week, there’s a bird that’s a pop-star and an electrician who goes over and beyond for an elderly woman! Check it out and we will see you each Tuesday and Thursday!

James Frazier, former INC 500 CEO and Founder, takes his creative abilities to Crooked Llama to create a new platform for entertainment news and content. The goal of Crooked Llama is to provide entertainment new but do it in a way that’s entertaining and from the perspective of a fan, not a critic.