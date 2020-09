On today’s What James Loves, we look at two awesome stories. One about a Baby Yoda that was sent to the front lines of the wildfires to help firefighters. The other, a story about a community coming together to give an 89 year-old pizza driver an amazing tip!

James Frazier, former INC 500 CEO and Founder, takes his creative abilities to Crooked Llama to create a new platform for entertainment news and content. The goal of Crooked Llama is to provide entertainment new but do it in a way that’s entertaining and from the perspective of a fan, not a critic.