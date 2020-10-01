What James Loves: ‘Helping the Homeless Get a Job’ and ‘Bees!’
On Thursday’s edition of What James Likes, we’ve got two great stories about making the world a better place! First is a story about a woman who was homeless and sleeping in the Kroger parking lot who ended up getting a job with that same Kroger. The second is about the comeback of bees!
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]