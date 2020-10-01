Crooked Llama News

What James Loves: ‘Helping the Homeless Get a Job’ and ‘Bees!’

On Thursday’s edition of What James Likes, we’ve got two great stories about making the world a better place! First is a story about a woman who was homeless and sleeping in the Kroger parking lot who ended up getting a job with that same Kroger.  The second is about the comeback of bees!

You can follow James at @JamesAFrazierJr on Instagram!

