What James Loves Podcast: Episode 1, Brett Warren, Songwriter

Love is the key word. Love should be the key in everything you do. Each week on the What James Loves Podcast, James talks to people that he loves and admires about the things they love doing. From songwriters to stylists to tattoo artists to personal trainers, people share the magic behind why they are great at what they do: LOVE!

On this very first What James Loves Podcast, James talks to Brett Warren. Brett is a songwriter and half of the duo, The Warren Brothers. Brett and his brother, Brad, have been writing some amazing songs with and for some of the biggest artists including Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more.

We explore how Brett started writing music, why he loves it, and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Brett shares what makes songwriting so special and how it affects those who listen to his songs.

Some of the music discussed on the episode and a link to iTunes:

Blank Sheet of Paper

Red Solo Cup

Highway Don’t Care

If You’re Reading This

