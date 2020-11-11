What James Loves Podcast: Episode 2, Jay Bonansinga, Storyteller

On this episode of the ‘What James Loves Podcast‘, James talks to Jay Bonansinga. Jay is a New York Times Bestselling Author. Jay has written novels for The Walking Dead franchise. As well, Jay just completed the first book co-written with Stan Lee that will arrive in September, 2021.

We explore how Jay started writing stories, why he loves it, and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Jay shares how his stories impact others and why storytelling is important.

