What James Loves Podcast: Episode 3, Rob Prior, Arist

On this episode of the ‘What James Loves Podcast’, James talks to Rob Prior. Rob is a world renowned artist, performer, and director. Rob is best known of his performance art, which he’s performed live all over the world and at some of the biggest concerts and movie premieres.

We explore how Rob started as an artist, why he loves it, and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Rob shares why art is important and how it affects others.

