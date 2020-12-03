What James Loves Podcast: Episode 4, Kevin Klug, Strength Coach

On this episode of the ‘What James Loves Podcast’, James talks to Kevin Klug. Kevin is a strength coach to the stars and to people he turns into physical stars, getting into the best shape of their lives! Kevin is someone who had a vision for what he wanted to do and how he could do it while making people’s lives better and healthier.

We explore how Kevin started as a strength coach, how he went from training the musical trio Lady A, then onto artist like Sam Hunt and Luke Combs, while growing a mobile strength training company. We also discuss why he loves it and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Kevin shares why what he does is important and how it positively affects others.

