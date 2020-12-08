What James Loves Podcast with Host, James Frazier: Episode 5, Matt Fine, Stylist

On this episode of the ‘What James Loves Podcast’, Host, James Frazier, talks to Matt Fine. Matt is a stylist and just an awesome all-around person! Matt is someone who had a vision for what he wanted to do and how he could do it while making people feel confident about themselves.

We explore how Matt started as a stylist, how he went from trying to make it in the music industry in Nashville to owning multiple salons and barbershops. We also discuss why he loves it and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Matt shares what’s important about what he does and how it positively affects others.

