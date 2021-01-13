What James Loves Podcast with Host, James Frazier: Episode 6, Abel Deida, Tattoo Artist

On this episode of the ‘What James Loves Podcast’, Host, James Frazier, talks to Abel Deida. Abel is a tattoo artist but his talents aren’t limited to just tattoos. Abel is an amazing artist in several forms of media! Abel’s attention to detail, patience, and desire to provide clients with amazing, lasting art, separates his work from so many others.

We explore how Abel started as a tattoo artist to where he is today. We also discuss why he loves it and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Abel shares what’s important about what he does and how it positively affects others.

