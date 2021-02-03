What James Loves Podcast with Host, James Frazier: Episode 7, Jason Cabassi, Podcaster

On this episode of the ‘What James Loves Podcast’, Host, James Frazier, talks to Jason Cabassi. Jason is a podcaster who has the largest Walking Dead podcast in the world, The Walking Dead ‘Cast. You can tell Jason loves what he does, as he’s extremely detailed and prepared for every episode. Jason was also the long-time moderator for panels at Walker Stalker Con and Heroes & Villains Fan Fest conventions throughout the world.

We explore how Jason started as a podcaster and where he is today. We also discuss why he loves it and what keeps him passionate about it. More importantly, Jason shares how what he does reaches and affects others!

