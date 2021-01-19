The first half of the fifth season of Lucifer came out back in 2020, and was extremely well received. Following that we got the news that season 6 would likely be the show’s final season. Everyone has been wondering when the second half of the season would air. I don’t know that information sadly, but I have at least something to share. Here’s an update on Lucifer season 5B!

Spoilers for Lucifer Season 5A Below!

Though we don’t know the full release date for Lucifer season 5B, the writers at least gave us an update. In a tweet posted on Lucifer’s Writers Room Twitter account, they revealed why we haven’t gotten any information. Not surprising, the reason is because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This pandemic has made it extremely difficult for tv shows to get made, amongst the other more serious issues it is causing worldwide. It seems, based on the tweet, that the writers did, in fact, have plans, but they were all ruined by the pandemic. The writers seem to want to get us a release date, and a trailer too. For now, we’ll just have to be patient. I’ve embedded the Tweet below so you can check it out for yourself!

We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer https://t.co/y31KRRIFph — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 13, 2021

If you’ve watched this last season of Lucifer, you’ll know it left us on a diabolical cliffhanger. After seasons of wondering if he would ever make an appearance, the midseason finale finally had God himself come down from heaven. He came down to stop a brawl between his sons Amenadiel, Lucifer, Michael, and even Maze, a demon, joined in on the brawl. Michael’s been something of a bad brother this season and has been determined to ruin Lucifer’s life. We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what happens in the rest of the season. Thankfully, I’m sure it’ll be well worth the wait.