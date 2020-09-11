Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again

Wonder Woman 1984 should have been released earlier in the year but was delayed due to the global pandemic. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any kind of news in regards to when we would see anything about the movie. And it looks like fans will have to continue to wait.

Warner Bros. is delaying Wonder Woman 1984 again, according to sources speaking to WSJ. The report notes that Wonder Woman 1984 does not have a new release date to replace the October 2nd date that WB is now vacating; the report just notes that the delay will be until “a date later in the year.”

Just a few weeks ago at DC’s Fandome, Wonder Woman 1984 released a new trailer that features various new scenes, including our first full look at Cheetah. Barbara Minerva will undergo a transformation that will result in her transformation into Cheetah and up until this point we had not gotten a full, official look at the villain. Luckily, she seems to have turned out better than anything from the Cats movie, thank Darkseid.

Check out the trailer for yourself below!

A lot of the new footage is really cool, and it’s important to note that Cheetah, in the trailer, manages to fight Diana to a standstill. The movie will also deal with the mystery of Steve Trevor’s return despite his apparent death during the first Wonder Woman movie. Just too bad we have to continue to wait!

What do you think about the continued delays? Will Wonder Woman 1984 be worth the wait? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!