Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Received Over $10 Million Due to Movie Moving to HBO Max

Gal Gadot will be receiving compensation for Warner Bros. decision to move Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max.

Wonder Woman 1984 should have been released earlier in the year but was delayed due to the global pandemic. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film and we’re getting closer, as the film will release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. Fans aren’t the only ones excited, Gadot is probably thrilled that she’s set to get a huge payout due to the films move to HBO Max

According to Screenrant, Gal Gadot is set to receive a $10 million payout for Wonder Woman 1984’s move to HBO Max. Warner Bros. recently announced that, in addition to the Patty Jenkins directed sequel, its entire slate of 2021 films would be released similarly. The move stunned the film industry, as it is unprecedented. As well, AMC and other theaters have reacted upset as it will continue to injure the already limping theater industry.

Back-end pay is a huge deal for major stars and those stars the are the face of a franchise, such as Gado. The New York Times is reporting that the actress will receive an additional $10 million dollars for the move to HBO Max and that Patty Jenkins will receive similar compensation. Wonder Woman 1984 benefited from the weeks of talks that proceeded the announcement but it appears that stars such as Keanu Reeves and Will Smith did not receive similar deals and that may be a sore spot as things move forward. However, it is possible that they strike their own deals, such as Reeves for the Matrix 4 film moving to HBO Max.

Ahead of Wonder Woman 1984’s release, select critics were given the opportunity to review the film and the reviews are positive. Check them out below! Are you excited about Wonder Woman 1984 and will you be watching from home or head back to the theater? Let us know!

Honored to have been among the first press to see #WonderWoman1984! I enjoyed the first film, but I loved #WW1984 even more. Although I wish we’d gotten the change to see it earlier, the movie came out at possibly the perfect time for its hope, optimism and message. pic.twitter.com/k2yY32UHrT — Meagan Damore (@metathor) December 5, 2020

I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984 and it’s really strong. There are several powerful and, ahem, wonderful moments in it and it ultimately it’s a film that plays so well for the notably turbulent era it’s opening in thanks to its message and inspiring hero. pic.twitter.com/slxij3DS5Y — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 5, 2020

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes …I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it’s the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

I was invited by @WarnerBrosUK to see an early screening of the new @WonderWomanFilm yesterday and I’m still smiling.#WonderWoman1984 is the film the world needs right now, no matter what sized screen you get to see it on. I’ll be sharing some non-spoiler thoughts very soon. pic.twitter.com/FJv2FSObsm — Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) December 5, 2020

I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020

I had the chance watch #WonderWoman1984 early! I loved the first film and I can confidently say the sequel take everything to another level! Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Let Patty Jenkins take charge of the entire DCEU! pic.twitter.com/UpPbCNOsxH — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) December 5, 2020

I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

Yesterday saw #WonderWoman1984 in an @IMAX theater. Was my first time seeing a movie in a theater since pandemic began. No matter what system you have at home, nothing will ever replace the magic of seeing a movie on a huge #imax screen. pic.twitter.com/mN77qNIYrr — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 5, 2020

Check out the trailer below that features various new scenes, including our first full look at Cheetah. Barbara Minerva will undergo a transformation that will result in her transformation into Cheetah and up until this point we had not gotten a full, official look at the villain. Luckily, she seems to have turned out better than anything from the Cats movie.

Check out the trailer for yourself below!

A lot of the new footage is really cool, and it’s important to note that Cheetah, in the trailer, manages to fight Diana to a standstill. The movie will also deal with the mystery of Steve Trevor’s return despite his apparent death during the first Wonder Woman movie.

Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. We’ll all see Wonder Woman 1984 in a matter of weeks!