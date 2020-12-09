Crooked Llama News

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Received Over $10 Million Due to Movie Moving to HBO Max

Gal Gadot will be receiving compensation for Warner Bros. decision to move Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max.

Wonder Woman 1984 should have been released earlier in the year but was delayed due to the global pandemic. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film and we’re getting closer, as the film will release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.  Fans aren’t the only ones excited, Gadot is probably thrilled that she’s set to get a huge payout due to the films move to HBO Max

According to Screenrant, Gal Gadot is set to receive a $10 million payout for Wonder Woman 1984’s move to HBO Max. Warner Bros. recently announced that, in addition to the Patty Jenkins directed sequel, its entire slate of 2021 films would be released similarly. The move stunned the film industry, as it is unprecedented.  As well, AMC and other theaters have reacted upset as it will continue to injure the already limping theater industry.

Back-end pay is a huge deal for major stars and those stars the are the face of a franchise, such as Gado. The New York Times is reporting that the actress will receive an additional $10 million dollars for the move to HBO Max and that Patty Jenkins will receive similar compensation. Wonder Woman 1984 benefited from the weeks of talks that proceeded the announcement but it appears that stars such as Keanu Reeves and Will Smith did not receive similar deals and that may be a sore spot as things move forward.  However, it is possible that they strike their own deals, such as Reeves for the Matrix 4 film moving to HBO Max.

Ahead of Wonder Woman 1984’s release, select critics were given the opportunity to review the film and the reviews are positive. Check them out below! Are you excited about Wonder Woman 1984 and will you be watching from home or head back to the theater? Let us know!

Check out the trailer below that features various new scenes, including our first full look at Cheetah. Barbara Minerva will undergo a transformation that will result in her transformation into Cheetah and up until this point we had not gotten a full, official look at the villain. Luckily, she seems to have turned out better than anything from the Cats movie.

Check out the trailer for yourself below!

A lot of the new footage is really cool, and it’s important to note that Cheetah, in the trailer, manages to fight Diana to a standstill. The movie will also deal with the mystery of Steve Trevor’s return despite his apparent death during the first Wonder Woman movie.

Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. We’ll all see Wonder Woman 1984 in a matter of weeks!

 

