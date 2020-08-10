Yellowstone: You Need to Watch! It’s the Series You’re Missing!

Last night, Yellowstone returned from it’s mid-season hiatus with the episode, “I Killed a Man Today.” This series, now in it’s third season, never fails to disappoint. As the series continues, so does the buzz around this show in the Paramount Network with Kevin Costner (John Dutton) at the helm.

I admit, I happened to binge this show over the past several weeks and I didn’t even know that the day before I finished through the middle part of season three that it was set to return the next day. But I couldn’t have been more thrilled.

Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered on June 20, 2018. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. The series follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers.

Expecting a prairie drama, I couldn’t have been more wrong. Yellowstone is the perfect mix of the modern, dark drama that balances against a family you route for, secondary characters that have real significance, and action that makes you want to take up barrel racing or wrangling.

And damn! The writing is phenomenal. In two and a half seasons, there hasn’t been an episode that has disappointed. The multiple story lines move along with great fluidity and there’s just the perfect balance for drama, romance, action, and humor.

If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy, or even The Walking Dead, you’re going to most likely enjoy this show. Kevin Costner is perfect as the family patriarch and the characters of the adult children bring their own unique issues and drama to the table. The family must work together to protect the family estate, Yellowstone.

SPOILERS AHEAD FROM LAST NIGHT’S EPISODE

Last night’s episode furthered several story lines and left us with some major questions as this season progresses.

First up, budding lovebirds, Colby and Teeter could be dead. Last time we saw them, we were left with the imagery of an empty creek where the two had just been stomped upon by Wade Marrow’s horses. Marrow was attempting to send a message to John Dutton but it wasn’t clear if he wanted the pair to tell Dutton or if Marrow intended for Dutton to find their dead bodies?

Next, we saw Monica go undercover. Now listen, had we known that Monica was going undercover to help find who had murdered the young girl in a past episode, and had we also known that she had a police escort around her, we wouldn’t have worried too much. However, the writers did an amazing job of not letting the viewers know that Monica was working with the reservation police. Instead, we just assumed that Monica’s car had broken down and now she was being kidnapped by a murderer.

As well, Monica didn’t tell Kayce about what she was doing. When she returned home safe, Kayce was confronted about the man he killed when investigating the stolen cattle. Kayce didn’t tell Monica, so the two shared the fact that they were keeping secrets form each other. However, Kayce comforted Monica when she was struggling with the fact that her secret mission resulted in the death of the kidnapper.

In a critical moment, Beth told her father, John, that it was time to sell Yellowstone. A half-billion dollar offer was made to the family to sell the part of the land to a developer bent on building an airport. Beth and Jamie have clearly laid out the consequences of not selling the property. Both believe they will ultimately lose the property and it will financially ruin the family. John, of course, refused. So what happens next doesn’t feel promising for the Dutton family and their ranch.

And in the closing moments of the episode, Rip ran into Walker who was performing in a bar. All of you Yellowstone fans are well aware of their history. However, Rip believed that Kayce had killed Walker when he took him to the “train station.” Kayce didn’t and now Walker is back!

This isn’t going to go well. Heck! Is any of it going to go well?

What do you think of Yellowstone and what did you think of last night’s episode? Let us know in the comments below!