It’s been one heck of a ride trying to even get this film released. For the longest time, we were led to believe that Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League didn’t even exist. We never gave up though, we persevered and eventually learned the film existed. Then, through our passionate pleas, the war dragged on until finally… victory was ours. We had won and Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be coming to HBO Max. Not only would the film we’d been fighting for be released but we also learned it would be about four hours long. Four hours long with a ton of footage, we’d never even seen before! Could this change the entire Justice League film? Could it turn a film with mixed reviews into an absolute gem? Well, we’ll know soon enough because the wait is almost over, my friends. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finished and will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max.

As if all of that wasn’t exciting enough we also got a new synopsis regarding the film. It says, “In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

